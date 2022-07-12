Disclaimer: All parties are innocent until proven guilty

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – A woman and an infant are safe after a house fire in Slidell Sunday, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. The mother of the infant has been arrested for arson after she left the home before firefighters arrived.

Officials said that on July 10 at about 6:30 a.m., a call went out for a St. Tammany Fire District 1 unit to respond to a house fire on Jay Street in the Ozone Woods area. The fire was quickly put out because it was only on the outside of the house.

STPSO Major Crimes Unit Detectives in a joint investigation with Fire District 1, announced that 37-year-old Brandy Juan, reportedly set the fire at the location, where her mother and her 4-month-old son were inside at the time.

“Thankfully the mother was uninjured, and the baby only sustained minor injuries, but this could have turned out much worse,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Officials said Juan’s mother was not injured in the fire but the infant sustained minor injuries. Brandy Juan was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for:

Two counts of aggravated arson

One count of child desertion

One count of cruelty to a juvenile

“Thank you to the personnel with Fire District 1 who not only quickly extinguished this blaze but also worked with our detectives to determine the individual responsible,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.