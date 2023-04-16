COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – As the regular legislative session proceeds, protests over bills that target LGBTQ+ issues continue nationwide, including in St. Tammany Parish.

The St. Tammany Library Alliance hosted a protest Sunday at the St. Tammany Parish Library in Covington.

Dozens of people gathered as several people spoke in opposition of the several bills that have been introduced in the Louisiana Legislature that would impact the LGBTQ+ community.

“This is the persecution of the queer community, a phenomenon that’s been on the rise nationwide, so I think it’s really important that we are vocal in our the objection of these bills,” public school teacher Mel Manuel said.

Two bills aim to restrict access to certain literature in public libraries.

Back in December, the St. Tammany Parish Library Board of Control voted not to remove two books from their shelves but not without hearing from the public.

“Books that speak to three and eight-year-olds about alternative lifestyles are totally inappropriate,” one woman had said.

However, some high school students say having access to those types of books made them feel less alone when they were younger.

“Children find their safe space at libraries, they find comfort within the pages of the book that tells them that, ‘hey, it’s okay to be who you are,’ so taking that away from is just completely immoral, I think,” high school student Wyn Arenth said.

Some students say it is important for those in opposition to keep an open mind.

“Ask questions, be respectful, and if you don’t understand it, we can agree to disagree, or you can educate yourself a little bit and just barrel it down to just being respectful, and everyone deserves some sort of respect,” high school student Mallory Lott said.