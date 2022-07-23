Property taxes are the bane of many homeowners’ existence, but it turns out Louisiana has some of the best property tax rates in the country.

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) – A notice alerting the public to a list of delinquent properties throughout St. Tammany Parish has been released in enough time for the upcoming annual tax sale.

On August 1, under 1,000 properties in Slidell, Mandeville, Covington, Pearl River, Abita Springs and Madisonville, with taxes due to the parish, will go up for sale. This is the second and final notice of delinquency from the 2021 tax year, the first notice went out on June 27.

Officials mailed out property tax bills for 2021 on Nov. 15, 2021, and delinquent notices were sent on Feb. 7 and June 7 of 2022. Delinquent taxpayers are encouraged to send payments by July 28 so that the property can be recorded and taken off of the sale list.

“The sale is not of the structure or land itself, but of a tax title, which places a lien against the delinquent property. Tax sale buyers pay the tax that is due, interest, and other costs incurred in the collection process,” according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

STPSO says owners of a property that sell at tax sale, has three years to redeem their property by paying all amounts owed at the time of redemption. The money collected is used to reimburse the tax sale buyer.

Anyone interested in the sale should create an account at www.zeusauction.com, and register by 5 p.m. on July 27. Those registered will have access to a Louisiana-specific practice sale to become familiar with the program. For more information on this process, SRI can be reached at (800) 800-9588.

The STPSO has contracted with SRI, Inc. to utilize its online tax sale platform. The sale will take place at www.zeusauction.com, beginning at 8 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m.

For additional information on taxes owed or the tax sale process, call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office property tax department at (985) 809-8217.