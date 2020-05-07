St. Tammany Corp. and St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 release joint statement on Louisiana’s ‘Open Safely Program’

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, under the direction of Governor John Bel Edwards, and in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Health, has activated a new, web-based program to assist businesses and religious organizations with safely resuming operations as the public health emergency due to COVID-19 continues.

St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill and St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 Chief Chris Kaufmann are encouraging businesses in St. Tammany to register on the OpenSafely.la.gov platform for the latest state updates and information on safely resuming business operations in St. Tammany Parish.

OpenSafely.la.gov allows business owners and community organizations to register in order to receive up-to-the-minute information on what phase their business and/or organization is considered according to state guidelines and criteria, what phase the state is in as Louisiana moves through phases of return and what social distancing and sanitation guidelines are required for their specific operation in each phase.

Business owners can also access information in real-time clarifying occupancy limits based on business type as well clarification on what phase a business falls under as defined by state guidelines and criteria for re-opening.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has accelerated an unprecedented crisis –for both public health and safety and the health of economies all over the world and it has tested business owners, communities and people in unimaginable ways,” says St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill. “St. Tammany is no stranger to adapting and creating innovative and progressive ways of doing businesses, so we are encouraging all business owners in our parish to register on opensafely.la.gov to get the latest state information on reopening safely and sustainably.”



“Our State Fire Marshall is proud to be able to offer this easy-to-use tool for our state’s businesses to start, and continue, the process of getting back on their feet and I encourage all businesses to register on opensafely.la.gov to get real-time data and guidance in our phased opening of our state and St. Tammany Parish,” said Chief Chris Kauffman, St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District #1.