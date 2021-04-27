St. Tammany Corp and Port of New Orleans sign joint effort to attract manufacturing and distribution

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday, the Port of New Orleans and the St. Tammany Corporation entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to work jointly growing trade and supporting existing and new business relationships for the benefit of the region and state of Louisiana.

Through cooperative efforts, the two entities will leverage the combined technical expertise and other resources to drive mutual economic benefits for both the Corporation and Port NOLA jurisdiction — particularly through the attraction of value-added manufacturing, product assembly, distribution and logistics centers.

The agreement also calls for joint marketing efforts to meet those objectives.

The MOU was signed by Brandy D. Christian, President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, and Chris Masingill, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Tammany Corporation.

“As more and more people shop online, Louisiana is uniquely poised to attract the value-added manufacturing and distribution businesses being driven by e-commerce,” said Christian. “We are pleased to partner with the St. Tammany Corporation to promote our region’s advantageous commercial location and our unmatched supply chain connectivity by river, rail and road.”

St. Tammany Corporation and Port NOLA also plan to create workforce development programs and employment training opportunities within the area which focus on manufacturing, distribution and logistics jobs.

“Louisiana’s 32 ports are economic engines that create and support jobs throughout Louisiana, and drive commerce all across our state,” said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson.

“Just as our ports have wide-ranging impacts far beyond their wharves and docks, this MOU between St. Tammany Corporation and the Port of New Orleans will have significant reach and result in economic impacts across a wide region. I congratulate these LED partners and wish them tremendous success in this new focused engagement.”