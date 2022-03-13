METAIRIE (WGNO) – Metairie’s 50th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade rolled through Jefferson Parish, bringing thousands along Metairie Road.

This year’s grand marshal was Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser while his wife Cher reigned as queen.

The intersection of Metairie Road and Jefferson Avenue is where you’ll find some veteran parade-goers.

“[I’ve been coming] probably since I was in kindergarten, and it’s the best corner for the parade,” said longtime parade-goer Mason Long. “Good sounds, good sights, snowballs, cold drinks. It’s awesome.”

After a few decades of attending the Metairie parade, Long is introducing the tradition to his four children.

“My girls love it. My boys are playing football in the yard, but the girls come, and they want to catch all the cabbages, carrots, potatoes, all that kind of good stuff,” said Long.

Long’s daughter Charlie is now showing younger family members the ropes.

“She’s my best friend, and she’s my little cousin,” said Charlie as she held her cousin Winter in her arms.

Fortunately, if you’re looking to catch some good throws, WGNO’S Jordan Lippincott was able to get some advice from the parade pros.

“All you have to do is you have to stand on the sidewalk and either scream, ‘Hey, throw me something!’ or get a sign and just write a random name and hold it up, so then someone will throw you something,” explained Charlie.

It’s also best to arrive at the parade in the appropriate attire.

“I’m wearing green socks, so nobody will pinch me,” said Charlie.

It’s not the vegetables nor the beads; St. Patrick’s Day in Metairie is about family.

“My favorite part about today is that I get to be with [my cousin] all day,” said Charlie.