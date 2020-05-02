St. Mary’s Academy presents “The Great Gatsby themed Virtual Prom”

NEW ORLEANS– St. Mary’s Academy will present The Great Gatsby 2020 Junior-Senior Virtual Prom at Zoom Virtual Online featuring the students of St. Mary’s Academy.

St. Mary’s Academy is proud to bring The Great Gatsby 2020 Junior-Senior Virtual Prom for the first time. The Virtual Prom will bring together the Juniors and Seniors of St. Mary’s Academy to have an event online in place of their original physical Prom. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic the events of the students have been cancelled and the Administration of St. Mary’s Academy has decided to host a virtual event so that the young ladies of the school will have the opportunity to capture a positive prom memory.

The Prom will include online socializing, dancing and music. Each young lady’s family will make the night special for them by hosting an in-home prom atmosphere.

St. Mary’s Academy is a private Catholic all-girls high school and co-educational elementary and middle school, founded by the Sisters of the Holy Family in 1867. In a family-oriented environment, St. Mary’s is committed to educating the whole student. Students are taught to think critically, give service, and act responsibly in a global society. For more information, visit www.smaneworleans.com