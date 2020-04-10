St. Louis is flattening the curve because of social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There seems to be some better news when it comes to the fight against COVID-19. Doctors say the key is not to get too excited and rush the process because the only reason the numbers are looking better is because of what we're doing right now. FOX 2 reporter John Brown talked with an infectious disease specialist at Barnes Jewish Hospital to get his assessment of the situation.

"The numbers that we're seeing are reassuring in a sense that social distancing and the disruption are making a difference. We have been keeping models and we are in the middle of a surge. This is due in large part to the social distancing measures," said Dr. Steve Lawrence MD at Washington University and Barnes Jewish Hospital.

"Are we stuck in this situation until everyone is exposed?" asks John Brown.

"If this follows the pattern, waves shouldn't be as severe and we can make a dent when a vaccine is available. We need to make sure it is safe," said Dr. Steve Lawrence.

