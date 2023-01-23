OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A Washington teen is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish.

According to Troop I of the Louisiana State Police, Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash on I-49 around 9 p.m. Monday night in St. Landry Parish. The initial investigation showed an unlicensed driver operating a Toyota Camry was traveling south on I-49 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Camry crashed into the rear of a Volvo 18-wheeler pulling a sugar cane trailer.

Jaquanta T. Jason, 17 of Washington was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was wearing a seatbelt and sustained no injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Jason for analysis. The driver of the 18-wheeler submitted a breath sample and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.