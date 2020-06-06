St. John the Baptist Parish President Hotard issues voluntary evacuation

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH – Parish President Jaclyn Hotard is issuing a voluntary evacuation for Pleasure Bend and areas North of l-10 in La Place, including Frenier, Peavine, and Manchac in advance of Tropical Storm Cristobal. The order goes into effect at 3:00 p.m. today.

Residents are asked to bring vehicles, boats or campers to higher ground as the storm could bring in storm surges and heavy rainfall.

“We need to make sure our residents are safe, and we are taking all necessary precautions so they can be prepared for any inclement weather conditions,” said Parish President Jaclyn Hotard. “It is critical for residents to plan ahead and be prepared and Public Works crews have been working all week installing temporary generators in the event of power outages, clearing catch basins and distributing sandbags.” says St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard

