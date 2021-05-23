St. James Parish residents respond to recent flooding

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — In St. James Parish, many residents are navigating the flooded streets with caution, after several days of rain on both the East and West Banks.

“With them having pumps and levee systems in neighboring parishes, when the water is pumped out of them, it tends to make everything rise this way, so neighborhoods out here tend to flood,” said St. James resident Patrick Bossier.

Locals are getting prepared, filling sandbags they can use to keep the water out of their homes.

“Right now, we’re just trying to protect people’s houses. We’re worried about friends and family right now, it’s not anything other than that,” said Bossier.

Several roads throughout the parish, like Admirals Landing, are submerged, creating dangerous driving conditions.

“Can’t really do much with the street, it done happen so many times, you get used to it,” said St. James resident Ryan Hays.

St. James Parish leaders met Sunday afternoon to discuss flooding. They say it appears that high water levels are cresting, but are urging those on the road to be careful. Parish officials say it may be a day or two until the water subsides, and say law enforcement will be monitoring infrastructure and drainage canals in the area.

For folks living in St. James, you can find sandbagging locations at the places below:

Paulina Park

Admirals Landing

Ricky Lane

South Vacherie Training Center

Lutcher Water Plant

Gramercy Water Plant