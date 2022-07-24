Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LUTCHER, La. (WGNO) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding three people deputies say are responsible for vandalizing Lutcher High School Sunday.

On the deputies Facebook post, they explained that just after 3:30 a.m. a call was made of an alarm coming from the school. When they arrived, three people were found on campus allegedly attempting to set fire to the cafeteria.

Deputies say they also found a number of classrooms that had been vandalized. The extent of the damage done is not known at this time. The Facebook post includes photos of the suspected individuals.

If anyone has any information, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 225-562-2200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Nixile. The link can be obtained through our website.