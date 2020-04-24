St. Charles Parish to host “Business Reboot” Webinar

Hahnville, La – President Matthew Jewell will host a webinar titled “St. Charles Parish: Business Reboot” on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. The business-focused webinar will provide information to help businesses navigate decisions regarding reopening and rebooting once the Governor’s stay at home orders expire. Guidance will be disseminated based on information provided by various federal and state leadership, as well as business associations. Participants are encouraged to register and submit questions ahead of time.

Meeting Registration : https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0wpZNNq9T5q4teKBnQFVzQ

888-788-0099 (toll-free) Webinar ID: 977 2738 8892

“There is a lot of information and resources available to assist businesses with deciding when it is appropriate to reopen and how to be successful when doing so,” said President Matthew Jewell. “I want to ensure business are well informed and prepared for when they are able to open and I hope we can make St. Charles Parish businesses even better than they were before. It is going to take time and a lot of work, but I am confident that by working together we will get there.”

The webinar will also stream on Facebook and can be found on the parish website at www.stcharlesparish-la.gov.

For additional information regarding COVID-19 in St. Charles Parish, please visit www.stcharlesparish-la.gov/covid19 or follow them on Facebook (@stcharlesgov) and Instagram (@stcharlesgovernment).