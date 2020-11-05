St. Charles Parish School Board approves revised school calendar

NEW ORLEANS – At a special School Board Meeting on Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish School Board approved a revised 2020-2021 school session calendar. The revision was necessary in order to recoup some of the nine lost instructional days due to Hurricanes Laura, Marco, Sally, Delta, and Zeta.

The school board says that modifications to the calendar have been made to maximize lost instructional minutes while considering the least possible disruption to the student, employee, and family calendars. Due to Carnegie credit requirements for high school students and semester instructional minutes, the make-up days were required in the fall semester.

Modifications to the calendar include:

Changing the end of the 3rd quarter for high schools from November 17 to November 19

Adding November 23 and 24, 2020, as student attendance (school) days (previously these were days off due to the Thanksgiving Holiday)

Extending the fall semester to January 8, 2021

Eliminating the following early release days for elementary and middle school s, which are now full school days:

– January 15 and February 5, 2021

– January 27, February 10, March 3 and April 21, 2021