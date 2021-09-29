St. Charles Parish public schools to begin reopening next week

St. Charles Parish, La. (WGNO)— It’s been a month since Hurricane Ida and students in St. Charles Parish have yet to set foot back in the classroom.

St Charles School Superintendent Dr. Ken Oertling says, “While the impact has been significant, we have really hit the ground running from literally 5-6 hours after the storm passed to put us in a position to open in a relatively, comparatively speaking, in a shorter period of time for our students and for our families.”

This week Oertling also spoke to a senate committee in Baton Rouge, hoping to relay the storms affects on their schools.

“I just wanted to tell our story. I think it was important for us to convey the necessity of eyes being on the heaviest hit school systems, communites, parishes, so that we can facilitate immediate approval of some funds,” said Oertling.

Reopen Plan from the St Charles Parish Public Schools

This past weekend the rivalry game between Hahnville and Detrehan High Schools took place offering a bit of normalcy, but now both schools will share a campus at Destrehan until Hahnville High is repaired. That’s part of the 3 phase openings of the campuses in the coming weeks but the plan is to reopen every campus.

According to Oertling, “We want students back into our schools, physically present, being able to provide food and nutrition, emotional support, and the learning is most important for us. That’s what we plan to do and that’s what we will do. We’ll have every school open.”