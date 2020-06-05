St. Charles Parish President Jewell declares State of Emergency ahead of Cristobal

HAHNVILLE, La. –Parish President Matthew Jewell has declared a State of Emergency in St. Charles Parish in preparation for Tropical Depression Cristobal. The St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center is closely monitoring the track of the storm, which is currently in the central Gulf of Mexico. The storm is predicted to bring significant rainfall to the area.

His office says that residents should begin to prepare their homes for heavy rain and windy conditions by picking up and securing items around their homes, which could cause obstructions to drainage. Reports of debris piles or blocked culverts should be directed to the EOC at (985) 783-5050.

They say that Public Works crews continue to clear canals, ditches and catch basins throughout the parish and are ensuring all pump stations are prepared. Additionally, sandbag locations are open for St. Charles Parish residents and a map of those locations are listed here.

To sign up for emergency text messages and e-mails, visit this website and click on ‘Emergency Alert System’ on the left side of the page as well as ‘E-Newsletters’ at the top of the page.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to download a copy of St. Charles Parish’s ‘BE PREPARED‘ guide, visit click here.