St. Charles Parish-President brings updates during severe weather

LULING, La.— As St. Charles Parish-President Matthew Jewell rode out the storm in Old Luling, he took time to bring updates to our Good Morning New Orleans team.

According to President Jewell, during an hour overnight, central St. Charles parish saw three to four inches of rain in Destrehan, Hahnville and Luling. Street flooding was observed throughout the night, but President Jewell credits the fast receding to the parish’s improved drainage system.

Residents are asked to drive with caution and if a flooded street is encountered, to turn around and go a different way.

President Jewell says no substantial power outages have been reported in the area and schools will hold classes as normal. All government buildings are open.

St. Charles parish officials stay out during severe weather to observe what improvements can be made. Currently, the biggest priority is getting more funding for their master drainage plan.