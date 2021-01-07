St. Charles Parish Mardi Gras Parades Cancelled

Hahnville, LA – Together, President Matthew Jewell and the captains of the Krewe of Lul and the Des Allemands Parade Committee have announced the cancellation of both Mardi Gras parades in St. Charles Parish due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the region.

“This was not an easy decision for the Krewes to make but a necessary one in light of the rise of COVID-19 cases throughout our region,” said President Jewell. “I continue to encourage everyone to act responsibly by wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and adhering to the guidelines set forth by Governor Edwards.”

The current positivity rate in St. Charles Parish is 10.3% for the week of December 17-23 and 13.4% for the week of December 24-30. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of positive cases stands at 3,910 and 75 deaths related to COVID-19 in the area.

“It is with saddened hearts that the committee must announce the cancellation of the 2021 Des Allemands Parades,” said Mitzi Petit, Chairman for the Krewe of Des Allemands. “While we had hoped to roll this year to bring some joy to our community, we could not ignore the risks of COVID-19 and are putting the health of our members and community first.”

“This was a tough decision for the Krewe of Lul to make. However, we all have to act responsibly for the health of our community, our family members and our friends,” said Debbie Dufresne Vial, Captain. “We have big plans for 2022 as we will be celebrating our 45th anniversary and hope to see everyone there.”

St. Charles Parish COVID-19 dashboard can be found on our website here.

