St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter Receives Grant from ASPCA

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter announced it was awarded a $61,000 grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

This grant will help with expanding disaster preparedness and response capabilities for animals by providing lifesaving services and equipment. This allows the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter to help animals impacted by recent and future disasters.

“We evacuated and rescued more than 300 animals impacted by hurricanes in 2020 and are excited to receive this grant from the ASPCA as it will allow us to help even more pet owners and animals in need during times of natural disasters,” said Dr. Jena Troxler, Supervisor of St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter.

The St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter is using a portion of this grant to pay for two evacuation flights and supplies to evacuate shelter pets who are threatened to receiving partners for adoption. Funding also enables disaster conference collaboration for shelters across Louisiana.

For more information regarding the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter and to find out how you can help the pets there, please visit their website at www.stcharlesparish-la.gov/departments/animal-control or follow them on Facebook (@scpanimalshelter).