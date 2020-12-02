St. Catherine of Siena students help donate coats for ‘Coats For Kids’ drive

METAIRIE, La.– St. Catherine of Siena School students are helping with WGNO’s annual “Coats for Kids” drive.

It’ll warm your heart to see what the kids at St. Catherine of Siena School in Metairie are doing to share warmth with other kids. These students are donating gently used or new coats for kids in need.

Katie Neman, Parent and Co-Chair of SCS Cares Committee said, “I think it helps show the students that even small things they can do like going through their house and finding coats that they don’t need anymore can make a big difference in someone else’s life that might not be as fortunate as they are.”

Blaze Courier showed up at the school to pick up all the donated coats.

“That’s the biggest load I’ve seen. Normally, I get that kind of load from three or four. places. I think it is a great thing that they do this every year. With everything that everyone’s going through, people need Christmas now, Edgar Jackson with Blaze Courier said.

These student’s help is giving everyone a warm and cozy feeling knowing that they are helping give the gift of warmth this winter.

WGNO’s 2020 Coats for Kids runs through January 15, 2021. If you’d like to donate a coat, here’s a list of drop-off locations:

ORLEANS PARISH

2020 Title Sponsor: The King Firm – 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank – 3915 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank -5435 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

JEFFERSON PARISH

Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

Home Bank – 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, New Orleans (Elmwood), LA 70121

Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058

Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006

Once Upon a Child – 3122 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

A Place of our Own Pediatric Day Healthcare Center – 71250 Hendry St, Covington, LA 70433 **curbside

Home Bank – 1750 N. Columbia St, Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 1305 N. Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70471

Home Bank – 69291 Hwy. 21, Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 82255 Hwy. 25, Folsom, LA 70437

Home Bank – 2037 E. Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461

Home Bank – 70963 Hwy. 59, Abita Springs, LA 70420

More Smiles Dental Spa – 7007 U.S. Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433 **curbside

Once Upon a Child – 4240 Highway 22, Ste 7, Mandeville, LA 70471