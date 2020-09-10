St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrests Violet man on various narcotics and weapons charges

VIOLET, LA – According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Violet man was arrested on numerous narcotics distribution and weapons charges. This following an investigation conducted by the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit, Sheriff James Pohlmann said. A stolen handgun also was recovered.

Harry Mitchell Jr., 32, of the 3000 block of Shannon Drive in Violet, was booked Sept. 9 with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam (Xanax), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest, and parole violation.

After obtaining information that Mitchell was involved in illegal drug activity in St. Bernard, Narcotics Unit agents opened an investigation. Based on their findings, agents obtained a search warrant for Mitchell’s vehicle, Sheriff Pohlmann said.

During the investigation, agents recovered 51.6 grams of heroin with a street value of $5,100; 59.9 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $5,900; 15 grams of marijuana with a street value of $200; several doses of Ecstasy and Xanax, digital scales and clear plastic bags.

Agents also recovered from Mitchell’s possession a stolen, loaded Kel-tec .380 semi automatic firearm, and $8,552 in cash, Sheriff Pohlmann said.

A criminal history check was conducted on Mitchell which revealed he has an extensive criminal record, including drug and weapons charges, along with convictions for drug charges, simple escape, armed robbery, and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm for which he is currently on parole for until 2025.

Mitchell was transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked on the above charges.

Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish. Callers can remain anonymous, and all calls will be acted upon.