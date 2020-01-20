St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrests Violet man in fatal shooting of stepfather

VIOLET, LA – Sheriff James Pohlmann of the SBSO said officers arrested a Violet man on Sunday, Jan. 19 in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred two days prior in Violet.

The suspect, 35-year-old Joel Lehmann, of the 5400 block of East St. Bernard Highway in Violet, was booked with first degree murder for the fatal shooting of his stepfather inside the home they shared in Violet.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, Sheriff Pohlmann said deputies responded to a call for assistance at a home in the 5400 block of East St. Bernard Highway in Violet.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim who had been fatally shot inside the home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau determined Lehmann was responsible for the shooting.

Lehmann was apprehended Sunday morning, Jan. 19, and booked into St. Bernard Parish Prison where he is being held. Bond has not yet been set.

Sheriff Pohlmann said no one else was injured during this isolated incident.