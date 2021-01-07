St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests two New Orleans men on narcotics and weapons charges

St. Bernard Parish – The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested two New Orleans men on various narcotics and weapons charges, and seized two stolen firearms following a traffic stop, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

John Edwards, 34, of the 12000 block of I-10 Service Road in New Orleans, was booked with possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute Ecstasy (MDMA), possession with the intent to distribute Suboxone, possession of marijuana, possession of Percocet, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

Byron Williams, 30, of the 1800 block of St. Andrews Street in New Orleans, was booked with possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute Ecstasy (MDMA), possession with the intent to distribute Suboxone, possession of marijuana, possession of Percocet, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 2, around 7:30 p.m., Sheriff Pohlmann said, a deputy with the Field Operations Bureau’s Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop for no license plate displayed on a silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala near the intersection of Paris Road and West Urquhart Street in Chalmette.

During the traffic stop, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the interior of the vehicle.

Following a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered marijuana, more than 330 grams of heroin with a street value of more than $30,000, 19 tablets of Ecstasy (MDMA) with a street value of $285, 28 packets of Suboxone with a street value of $560, 29 tablets of Percocet with a street value of $290, a digital scale, numerous clear plastic bags, and $755 in cash.

Deputies also recovered a .9mm handgun and a Diamondback Radical AR-15 firearm, both reported as stolen out of New Orleans.

A criminal history check was conducted on both Edwards and Williams, which revealed Edwards has several prior narcotics and weapons charges.

Edwards and Williams were both transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked on the above charges.

narcotics and weapons seized in St. Bernard traffic stop

Byron Williams, 30

John Edwards, 34