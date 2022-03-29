ARABI, La. (WGNO) – Some in St. Bernard Parish are bracing for possible severe weather almost a week after a tornado pummeled through Arabi.

Neighbors who live around Benjamin and Center streets are apprehensive, going into Wednesday, while still trying to clean up last week’s destruction.

“It’s still kind of surreal, you know what I’m saying, like I had a little routine going, and now everything kind of got flipped upside down,” shared Kevin Estopinal, whose Arabi home was destroyed by the tornado. “It’s still kind of surreal, like it’s like a bad dream.”

Family members of those who live in the neighborhood say Wednesday’s severe weather threat is frightening because they don’t know what to expect.

“You know, whether we’re here or another area of the city, you just don’t know,” said Amy Hemphill, who’s helping family in Arabi. “I mean, emotions are running high.”

Some neighbors say Arabi can’t take another storm.

“Arabi’s already been through one deal in a week, and then you’re going to come with another [storm] after that, and it’s like I’m sure it’s going to step everybody up a little bit more to try and get more preparations, so nothing further damages the houses and everything else that’s still out here,” said Charles Johnson, who’s helping family in Arabi.

Crews, who were contracted through St. Bernard Parish, spent Tuesday, picking up debris and repairing electrical wiring.

According to Parish President Guy McInnis, there is also mental health support in St. Bernard Parish.

“We’re working the angle from all of the needs of our community right now; the young children are mostly affected with being scared,” explained McInnis. ‘You know, we’re going to be talking about another possible tornado here in a day or two.”

CORE: Louisiana Counseling and Recovery Center in Chalmette is offering free counseling sessions, in person or virtual, to anyone directly affected by last week’s tornado. Call 504-656-4325, or visit their website for more information.