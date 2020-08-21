St. Bernard Parish crash kills one; victim identified

CHALMETTE, La. – One woman is dead following a two vehicle crash in St. Bernard Parish on August 20.

The victim has been identified as 71-year-old Patricia Vitley of St. Bernard.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Vitley was driving a white Ford Explorer north on LA-46 near the intersection of Congressman Hebert Drive. At the same time, 42-year-old Chuc Dinh of Chalmette, was backing out of a private driveway on LA-46.

For unknown reasons, Dinh’s vehicle hit the left, rear side of Vitley’s Explorer. As a result, Vitley lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a nearby building. Although she was properly restrained, Vitley suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Dinh was also properly restrained but did not receive any injuries.

Impairment is not suspected in this incident but toxicology samples were taken. Criminal charges are pending after further investigation by the Louisiana State Police.