St. Augustine alumni march to end police brutality

“This is something that we do. We’re an active school and we always do our part, and sometimes more than our part,” says David Soublet, St. Augustine class of 1979.

In front of St. Augustine High School, a large crowd gathered, dressed in purple and gold.

Dineaux Hanson “We’re just asking can the excessive abuse and the inhumane treatment stop?”

Many past classmates say that since 1951 St. Augustine High School has been a leader in standing up for equal rights and injustices.

Now more than ever these men say they stand together.

“One of the things coming out of this school, we were ingrained with discipline and pride. We were ingrained with discipline with the ability to compete with anyone in the world. What I will get out of this is pride and motivation to keep going,” says Soublet.

On the afternoon of June 10th, the purple knights marched through the Seventh Ward, hoping to inspire today’s generation of black men. The group wants a better working relationship with local police.

They believe they can accomplish that since many St. Augustine alum have gone on to work for NOPD.

Still. this group is deeply affected by the killing of George Floyd.

“This impacts every last one of us. When I saw George Floyd laying there on the ground, you understand the impact of what it is for a grown man to call out for his mother. That’s me, that’s my brothers,” says Hanson.