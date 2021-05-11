St. Aug names interim president, CEO

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Augustine High School Board of Directors announced today the appointment of Aulston Taylor, the school’s current Chief Development Officer, as interim president and CEO.

Taylor will take over from current St. Augustine President and CEO Dr. Kenneth St. Charles, who is leaving the school in the summer for a newly created position of vice president for philanthropy at the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

Aulston Taylor

“I thank the board of directors and trustees for asking me to lead St. Augustine High School into its next chapter as interim president and CEO,” Taylor said. “I am delighted and honored to accept my new role at such a pivotal and challenging time in the history of the nation and our great city of New Orleans.”

Prior to joining St. Aug, the 1998 alum spent nearly 16 years as a corporate sales and marketing and business development executive with the Walt Disney Company’s owned and operated networks ESPN and Viacom Media Network’s – Black Entertainment Television (BET).



“There couldn’t be a better choice than Aulston Taylor,” Darren Diamond, Chairman of the St. Augustine High School Board of Directors, said. “Mr. Taylor is a true Purple Knight – exceptionally capable and unwaveringly committed to his alma mater.”

Taylor serves on the Executive Board of Preservation Resource Center (PRC) of New Orleans, New Orleans African American Museum (NOAAM) as its vice-chairman, Associated Fundraising Professionals (AFP) as a board member and the Dream A Dream Foundation (DAD) based in Chicago, Illinois.

Taylor earned a B.A. in Business from Texas Southern University and an M.S. in Integrated Marketing with a concentration in Brand Management from New York University (NYU).