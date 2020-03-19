Spring is here officially

Spring arrives at 10:50 PM even though it has felt like it for most of the last couple of months

Spring arrives at 10:50 PM even though it has felt like it for most of the last couple of months. Look for another warm and breezy afternoon today.

High temperatures today will be in the low 80s across the area. It will be windy with southeast winds around 10-15, and 15-20 at times.

There will be a few spotty showers like Wednesday but overall rain chances will be low. However this will change Friday as a cold front moves into the area.

Look for this front to remain through the weekend which will produce scattered showers each day.