Spring is here officially

Spring arrives at 10:50 PM even though it has felt like it for most of the last couple of months

Spring arrives at 10:50 PM even though it has felt like it for most of the last couple of months. Look for another warm and breezy afternoon today.

High temperatures today will be in the low 80s across the area. It will be windy with southeast winds around 10-15, and 15-20 at times.

There will be a few spotty showers like Wednesday but overall rain chances will be low. However this will change Friday as a cold front moves into the area.

Look for this front to remain through the weekend which will produce scattered showers each day.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 72°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 82° 72°

Friday

84° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

78° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 78° 68°

Sunday

79° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 79° 69°

Monday

78° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 78° 65°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 70°

Wednesday

87° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

