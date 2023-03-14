NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)–The winter is culinarily the season of comfort food. The spring, the lettuce is crips, the herbs are fresh and we tend to eat lighter. The farmer’s market can resonate a song of vibrancy and health during this time.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian, nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Kimball frequents farmer’s markets often and says, “there’s this sense of creativity and the sky is the limit. There’s a lot of community to be shared when we are at the market. It’s really about going in with an open mind, seeing what you find and who you find. At the market, you’ll see so many things. You’ll see produce and the expected things there. You’ll also find things like micro greens, and things like spice blends and also tea.”

Kimball says things to note during a market visit is to keep an open mind to modifying recipes to incorporate the fresh fruit, veggies and products sold. Walk around the market first before purchasing, to see the options available before making decisions. Use the opportunity to be creative.

Laportia Cooper is a vender at the farmer’s markets around town is also owner of NOLA Botanical Tea. Her cool hibiscus tea sweetened with agave and spiced with cinnamon and lime is a favorite for the visitors. Cooper is part of a community of artisans at the market who grow or manufacture locally made goods and produce.

“I love the nutritional benefits and the energy I get from eating holistically. My best seller so far, is the hibiscus tea. This one is good for high blood pressure and it has a lot of antioxidants and helps with inflammation,” says Cooper.

Molly Kimball says it’s important to admire the vast array of colors in natural foods. “When we look at the color, it often reflects the nutritional density, and what types of nutrients are in it. We hear about the antioxidants of green tea. It’s also true of black tea, green tea, white tea that are all high in antioxidants. Antioxidants are also in herbal teas. Something like a hibiscus tea, surprisingly can help to lower blood pressure,” says Kimball.

A trip to the market can certainly be delicious, but also healthy. While Louisiana reliably ranks the highest with cardiovascular diseases, obesity and the like, being unhealthy may be learned behavior. A study down this year by the CDC, found that Louisiana is near the worst state, when it comes to children eating vegetables. Near 60 percent of Louisiana’s children do not eat vegetables regularly on a daily basis.

In addition to be low calorie, veggies, fruits tea and other natural products can also be antioxidant rich. “A high intake of antioxidant rich foods, especially antioxidant rich vegetables, is linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, lower risk of certain types of cancers and it has a protective effect. A high intake of anti oxidants, helps to offset, combat and neutralize those free radicals,” explains Kimball.

When paying a visit to Louisiana’s farmer’s markets, make use of the Market Match Program, if you use SNAP benefits. With Market Match, every 20 dollars spent on produce at the market is matched with an additional and free 20 dollars.

For more information about Market Match and when and where to check out the Crescent City Farmer’s Market click here.