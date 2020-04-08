Spread Sparkles, Not Germs: Nola small business makes a big impact on preventing Covid-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Many of us want to help out in these dark times but, don't know how or where to start. Well, two local clothing designers decided to keep doing what they do best, make things shine by making face masks with sparkles and the proceeds will go to the front line.

When you buy a Sparkle City mask, your purchases helps local nurses and doctors.

“With that we launched our sparkle city masks and with every sparkle city fabric mask that you buy, we donate 5 N95 masks,” explained Margo Cory, Sparkle City Co-Owner.

In one week, they have donated 1,500 N95 masks to Homeland Security. Plus, this week they are donating an additional 3,200 all because people want to help the doctors, nurses, EMT and first responders.

Sparkle City's motto is to make people feel like they are always shining bright. Even during a pandemic, they still want their clients to feel that same way.

“We are just happy to help. It’s just like that’s the main thing is that we wanted to help,” shared Jaime Glad, Sparkle City, Co-owner.

Tigers, mustaches and colorful designs, take your pick because Sparkle City has the inventory.

Sparkle City is known for making unique woman's appeal. You've probably seen it in the stadiums, on celebrities and even on our very own reporter, Peyton LoCicero.

The owners of Sparkle City wanted to help out in a way that they knew that could, by designing fashionable masks that the average lady, going run the essential errands would want to wear.

“People jokingly would ask if we could make them sparkly masks and we laughed it off and were like that is not something that we should really do. But, then one day crazy last week we decided to do it,” said Glas.

As a friendly reminder, where a mask when you are out in public and when you get home wash your hands.

Want a Sparkle City mask? Head over to their website, http://www.sparklecity.co or follow them on instagram: @SparkleCity.co. You can make purchases to donate to the doctors and nurses on the front line.

