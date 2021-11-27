Sports Zone: Saints ‘Buffalo-ed’… ‘Orgeron Era’ over … and time for SLU to ‘Lion up!’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports. In this episode, the Saints, in the meat of the schedule, are “Buffalo-ed!”



What can a beat-up New Orleans team do to the right ship? Our panel weighs in.

The Saints average 3.3. yards a play, and have 190 yards of offense.



iIs it Taysom {Hill] time? Well not yet, because apparently, he isn’t ready.

A former Tulanian, Dontrell Hilliard, kicks a future hall-of-famer to the curb.



LSU closes out the Ed Orgeron era Saturday night.



And, his former defensive coordinator, Dave Aranda, won’t be his replacement. The LSU football coach search chat is on the way…



And, at home in the playoffs. after a bitter regular-season defeat, it is once again time to “Lion up” in the wgno sportszone.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.