NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A network issue that plagued Spirt Airlines’ Thursday (June 1st) has since been resolved!

The airline took to Twitter to address a network issue that affected their website, mobile app and internal applications Thursday (June 1st) around 7:30 a.m.

According to the Spirit, they are currently working back up to normal operations and advise guests to arrive at the airports early for anticipated long lines.

Those affected by the network issue should speak with a guest service representative at the airport or here at: https://www.spirit.com/s/contact-us.

