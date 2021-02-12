Southland Conference Cross Country Championships Postponed

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships have been postponed, the league announced Friday. Current and impending inclement weather in Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas and its potential impact on team travel have forced the league to reschedule the cross country championships for Sunday, Feb. 21.

The event will continue to be hosted by Southeastern Louisiana on the newly announced date, but will now take place in Hammond, La. The women’s 6k event will begin at 10 a.m., while the men’s 8k race is slated for an 11 a.m. start.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the Southland Conference}