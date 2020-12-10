Southern University’s accreditation reaffirmed by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)– The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges recently reaffirmed accreditation for Southern University and A&M College for the next 10 years.

The accrediting body announced the decision at its annual meeting on Dec. 4.

“This decennial review provides for the continual accreditation of Southern for the next decade and speaks to the diligence of many who comprise the Southern University higher education community,” said Ray L. Belton, chancellor of Southern University and A&M College and president of the Southern University System. “It is keeping with this affirmation of our institution that I take this opportunity to acknowledge the many students, faculty, staff and community members their support and contributions they individually invested in achieving this feat. Southern University has truly benefitted from their service and unselfish commitment.”



As part of the reaffirmation process, institutions must submit a compliance report and quality enhancement plan for student learning.

Southern’s plan, “JAGS: Journey to Achieve Greater Success,” focuses on improving retention of students through intervention during the first-year experience of undergraduate students. It incorporates planned curriculum revisions in gateway courses in three select disciplines and a more coordinated academic enrichment effort in support of first-year students.

Southern, the flagship of the Southern University System — the only system of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation — is up for its next reaffirmation of accreditation in 2030.