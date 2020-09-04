Southern University travels across Louisiana to help locals apply for hurricane relief benefits

BASTROP, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Southern University’s agricultural mobile unit will be set up at the Louisiana Mill Learning Center in Bastrop to help people who don’t have access to internet sign for d-snap benefits.

There are about 20 computers available for those who stop by. Volunteers are also on standby for those who need help walking through the application process.

Dawn Mellion-Patin, a volunteer, said she decided to volunteer becasue she knows what it’s like to live through a storm and its’ aftermath.

“We have one gentleman who has never used a computer before, so we are literally walking him through the steps and we are excited to do so, because we know exactly what it feels like to be impacted by the storms and natural disasters,” Mellion-Patin said.

Volunteers said they are prepared to go wherever they are needed. Those who stop by need to have basic information, like social security numbers, on hand to be able to fill out the applications.

Recovery efforts are also going on in West Monroe. The Food Bank will be hosting a food distribution on Friday, Sept. 4, for those who are in need of food and water.

The food distribution is scheduled for 9am at the Christ Church on Lincoln Street.