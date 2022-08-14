BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University System announced Sunday (August 14) that it will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all of its campuses beginning Monday, August 15.

The institution issued the notice in a news release, which stated, “In an effort to continue to keep its campus communities safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern University System will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all campuses effective Monday, August 15, 2022.”

It continued, “This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. The Systemwide COVID-19 vaccine protocols remain in place.”

The announcement comes days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the lifting of requirements to quarantine if exposed to the virus and updated protocols in schools.

For more information on Southern’s protocols, visit sus.edu/vaccine.