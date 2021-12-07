Southern University Athletics announces 20th head football coach, Eric Dooley

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Eric Dooley says he’s going to bring championships to Southern University.

Dooley was formally introduced as head coach for the Southern University football team on Tuesday.

Coach Dooley is no stranger to Southern as he was on legendary Coach Pete Richardson staff at Southern from 1997-2009. He helped guide Southern to the 1997 and 2003 HBCU National Championship and 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2003 SWAC Championship.

Coach Dooley returns to “The Bluff” after spending the previous four seasons at the helm of the Prairie View A&M football program. He most recently led Prairie View to the 2021 SWAC Championship game and won the SWAC Western Division Championship, finishing with a 7-5(6-2 SWAC) record.