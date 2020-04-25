Southern University Ag Center among 1890 Land-Grant Universities receiving scholarship grant from USDA-NIFA

Baton Rouge, La. – The Southern University Ag Center and the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). The grant, which was made possible through NIFA’s 1890 Scholarship Program and authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill, will provide full and partial scholarships to undergraduate students majoring in the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences.

“The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center and College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences are elated to be amongst the nineteen 1890 Land-Grant Institutions to receive this stellar and timely scholarship,” expressed Dr. Orlando F. McMeans, Chancellor-Dean of the SU Ag Center and the College of Ag. “These funds carry the mandate of advancing the agricultural and food systems via the academic land-grant mission component. We at the Ag Center and College of Ag view this scholarship as a game-changer, and are thankful to Congressman David Scott of Georgia for championing this important land-grant educational endeavor,” added Dr. McMeans.

The 1890 Scholarship Program provides scholarships to 1890 Land-Grant Institutes to support recruiting, engaging, retaining, mentoring, and training of undergraduate students.

NIFA awarded more than $14 million to Southern University and the following institutions: Alabama A&M University, Tuskegee University, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Lincoln University of Missouri, Alcorn State University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Central State University, Langston University, South Carolina State University, Tennessee State University, Prairie View A&M University, Virginia State University, and West Virginia State University.

It has a mission of investing in and advancing agricultural research, education, and extension to solve societal challenges. To learn more about NIFA’s impact on agricultural sciences, visit https://nifa.usda.gov/impacts.