Southern HC Dawson Odums gives positive perspective on spring football season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Southern football won’t hit the gridiron until 2021, and although the Jaguars have several key questions to answer, head coach Dawson Odums is looking at the bright side of football in the spring.

“Can you imagine what A.W. Mumford Stadium will be like on a Saturday night in the spring time, where the weather is pleasant, where the environment is electric? Who thinking about grilling in March? Can you smell that off the Mississippi River? I don’t know what negatives you want me to point out, but from a positive standpoint, I think we could be on to something that could be very, very remarkable and magical: A spring of ’21 SWAC football on the Bluff. Man, who would’ve thought of that,” Odums eloquently pictured.

Odums’s optimism for spring football is the same for the Bayou Classic. The event organizers announced Tuesday the Southern-Grambling season finale will also be moved to next year, but no matter where the game is played, Odums says both schools will be ready.

“If it’s the Bayou Classic, no matter what month you play it in, it’s still the Bayou Classic. I think the young men and women that represent the institutions of Southern and Grambling will still get excited about playing it, any day of the week, any month. I think in the spring it’s going to give us a chance, hopefully, to be able to have it in New Orleans, but if not, we’re still going to be able to play that game. Whether it’s a home-and-home or a neutral site, I still think the fans and people can get excited about being able to have it on the schedule this coming spring,” Odums added.

Click the video for more on the story.