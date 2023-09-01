NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rainbows, glitter, tutus and more cover the city streets as tourists from all over come to celebrate the annual Southern Decadence Festival.

“Brings lotta revenue to the city at a time when not a lot of people wanna go outside, so it’s a great celebration for the city and kick off the labor day weekend,” The Shop at the Collection Sales Team Leader Timothy Kimbell II said.

This fest is a yearly celebration that’s been going on for more than 50 years, showcasing the pride and LGBTQ+ community in classic New Orleans style.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s New Orleans so anything happens. It’s fun,” Alfredo Eumana said.

“It means so much to me, especially the support we get from the community and the allies we have in the state and the city of New Orleans,” Jonathan Razin said.

The last few years, the crowds have been smaller than usual due to the pandemic.

But this year, things are expected to rebound.

Organizers anticipate about a quarter of a million people will participate.

“I’m excited because my friend came last year. He said it was kind of like dead, but hopefully this year it’s more packed, you know what I mean?” Eumana said.