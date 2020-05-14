Southeastern Alumni launches business directory

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association has launched the Southeastern Connect business directory, the association’s newest platform feature. The platform allows alumni business owners to showcase and promote their businesses to other graduates free of charge.

The Southeastern Connect platform is an established source for online networking, mentoring and job searches for alumni, and the business directory is now an added benefit, said Executive Director of Alumni Relations Michelle Biggs.

“Business profiles provide platform users an in-depth description of the business’s operations and accurate contact information,” said Biggs. “There’s even an option to message the owner directly through our platform, and unlike other websites or social media platforms, users can be confident about who is receiving their questions, comments, or concerns because each business account is directly linked to an individual profile.”

Biggs said listed businesses have the option to extend exclusive offers to fellow alumni that are completely customizable for each business.

“Whether it’s a discount, a special add-on to a purchase, or something even more unique, all users can access and benefit from these offers that are exclusive to the platform,” Biggs explained. “Users can also enjoy an easy search option based on business name or geographic location that makes finding businesses a breeze.”

“During this time of uncertainty and financial loss, we need to support our alumni, friends and community more than ever,” Biggs continued. “We are excited for the opportunity to give our alumni owned businesses a platform that allows their business to shine.”

To join the business directory, visit southeasternconnect.org to create a personal account. Once a profile is established, a business can be registered in the directory.

Biggs said those who do not own a business could support fellow alumni by creating a personal account, searching the directory for local businesses, and enjoying special offers and benefits.

For more information, visit southeastern.edu/alumni.