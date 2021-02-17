South Padre Island: Over 3,500 sea turtles rescued from the cold

News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Sea Turtle, Inc. announced they have rescued over 3,500 sea turtles in South Padre Island after a record-breaking winter storm brought freezing air temperatures to the area.

Rescuers said they were sheltering more than 3,500 turtles from hypothermia.

Sea Turtle Inc. was using the South Padre Island Convention Center to shelter the turtles as they work to rescue as many as possible.

The Beach Resort at South Padre Island will be taking in some of the turtles, due to space issues at the Convention Center.

“We will house the turtles in our indoor water park and the conference room.” said Natin Kasan, owner of Beach Resort.

A team of volunteers has been working to locate the stranded turtles and bring them to safety.

The rescue center asks anybody that finds a stranded sea turtle either on Laguna Madre Bay or at the beach to call (956) 243-4361.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 41°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 97% 58° 41°

Thursday

47° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 47° 34°

Friday

47° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 34°

Saturday

53° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 53° 44°

Sunday

65° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 65° 54°

Monday

61° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 61° 45°

Tuesday

62° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
14%
49°

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
51°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
55°

56°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
56°

56°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
56°

57°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
57°

58°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
58°

49°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
49°

48°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
48°

47°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
47°

46°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
46°

46°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
46°

46°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
46°

45°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
45°

45°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
45°

45°

5 AM
Few Showers
33%
45°

44°

6 AM
Few Showers
33%
44°

44°

7 AM
Few Showers
34%
44°

42°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
42°

41°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
41°

41°

10 AM
Cloudy
18%
41°

43°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
43°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News