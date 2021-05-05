Source: LSU’s Finley to transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 24: TJ Finley #11 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball during the first half of a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Tiger Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – LSU freshman quarterback TJ Finley officially entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday afternoon, a source told WGNO-TV.

Finley won his first college start, a win over South Carolina, but ended the season behind freshman quarterback Max Johnson.

Finley completed 80 of 140 passes, five for touchdowns.

Several SEC schools are interested in Finley. And, the league is considering changing its transfer rule.

The current rule says that if a player wants to transfer to another SEC school, they must sit out a year.