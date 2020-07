MORGAN CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – Bali Blakeman is exceptional!

That is a fact backed up by a recent ACT test result for the soon to be 8th grader.

Blakeman attends Central Catholic in Morgan City.

According to Central Catholic, Blakeman “has been recognized by the Duke University Talent Identification Program (TIP).”

The high school has a message for Bali Blakeman:

Congratulations, Bali!! We’re so proud of you. Way to go, Eagle!