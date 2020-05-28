Son of a Saint partners with The Allstate Foundation to distribute disaster preparedness starter kits

NEW ORLEANS —The kits will be distributed twice weekly throughout the month of June on-site at The Broadmoor Improvement Association headquarters. Son of a Saint’s mentees took time over the last few weeks to assemble the readiness supply kits, which include a weatherproof bag, wet wipes, first aid kit, rain poncho, emergency blanket, flashlight, whistle keychain, water bottle, and a PPE face mask.

The Allstate Foundation has offered its support to Son of a Saint for more than a year, including providing dedicated grant funding and other philanthropic and community support. The company has remained an active and leading Son of a Saint partner throughout the onset and strategic response to the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Allstate Foundation Disaster Preparedness Starter Kit initiative is another example of the unwavering commitment.

“While the country continues to manage life amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana residents now focus their attention to another threat: the start of hurricane season. Allstate is partnering with Son of a Saint to help New Orleans residents be prepared,” said Allison May, Allstate Insurance Corporate Relations Division Manager of the Southern Region. “The COVID-19 outbreak has been a powerful reminder of the importance of being able to handle the unexpected. We are getting through that storm and we can get through the next one. Residents can pick up a free Allstate readiness kits, which includes a sentimental surprise from Son of a Saint’s mentees at the Broadmoor Improvement Association throughout the month of June. Let’s stay ready.”

“We understand this is still an uncertain time and we’re not out of the woods yet, particularly as we head into hurricane season and prepare ourselves for the possibility of natural disasters,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “We’re thankful for partners like The Allstate Foundation, not only for their funding support, but also for the ways in which they’re willing to show up, step up and give back to the members of our community.”