Some OMV services available starting Monday

Baton Rouge, La. (BRproud) — The Office of Motor Vehicles will begin offering limited office services Monday at 11 locations in Louisiana.

Available services include issuing and renewing driver licenses and identification cards, ordering duplicate titles, renewing vehicle registrations and transferring titles, according to the OMV.

If someone’s driver licensed is flagged, they must clear any flags before utilizing the available services. Click here to check the status of your license.

The following OMV locations will provide services in a phased approach:

Alexandria

Baton Rouge – Independence Boulevard

Harvey

Houma

Lafayette

Lake Charles

Livingston

Mandeville

Monroe

New Orleans – Veterans Hwy

Shreveport

The OMV encourages anyone utilizing its office services to wear masks and practice social distancing.