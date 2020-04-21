Some Mississippi beaches still closed

Some Mississippi beaches will remain closed despite Governor Tate Reeves relaxing stay-at-home restrictions statewide. Reeves original stay-at-home order expired Monday morning at 8 a.m. A new order went into effect. The new order gave each county the authority to decide on whether to open lakes and beaches.

Officials in Jackson and Hancock county held meetings Monday to decide whether to reopen. Jackson county officials decided to keep beaches from Ocean Springs to the Alabama state line closed for another week. Hancock county officials voted to exted the closure there two more weeks, until May 4th. Harrison county beaches, from Pass Christian to Biloxi, opened Monday morning.