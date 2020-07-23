Soggy forecast for the upcoming weekend as tropics become more active!

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area remain the themes all upcoming weekend, much like earlier.

Temperature relief continues to tone down afternoon highs, especially when comparing our heat index values reaching triple digits last Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Have ways you can receive warning information on mobile devices while localized flooding remains possible amid heavy downpours.

Precipitation totals should be between 1-4″ through at least Tuesday with localized higher amounts possible.

Coastal Flood Advisory stays in effect from now until Friday at 7PM as gulf waves swell while Tropical Depression Eight progresses west throughout Gulf waters.

This is likely becoming Tropical Storm Hanna by Saturday, making landfall along Texas’ coast. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued along coastlines already with an anticipated landfall by Saturday.

Further east, because Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues towards southern Windward Islands right now, no local threats or impacts are expected, but we’ll keep an eye on development potential.

Keep your umbrella close during each afternoon after lunch when splash and dash storms pop up!

Share this story

Weather Video

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer Thursday 11AM Update

Thursday morning weather update

Tropical Depression Eight has formed. Heavy rain maker for Texas-Louisiana.

Gonzalo expected to become a hurricane. Hanna forming in the Gulf?

Wednesday 7-22 11 AM forecast update

Tracking the Tropics: Wednesday midday update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 81°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 85° 81°

Friday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 84° 79°

Saturday

84° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 84° 80°

Sunday

83° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 83° 78°

Monday

83° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 79°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

83°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

84°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
84°

84°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
84°

83°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

Popular

Latest News

More News