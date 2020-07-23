Soggy forecast for the upcoming weekend as tropics become more active!

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area remain the themes all upcoming weekend, much like earlier.



Temperature relief continues to tone down afternoon highs, especially when comparing our heat index values reaching triple digits last Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.



Have ways you can receive warning information on mobile devices while localized flooding remains possible amid heavy downpours.

Precipitation totals should be between 1-4″ through at least Tuesday with localized higher amounts possible.

Coastal Flood Advisory stays in effect from now until Friday at 7PM as gulf waves swell while Tropical Depression Eight progresses west throughout Gulf waters.

This is likely becoming Tropical Storm Hanna by Saturday, making landfall along Texas’ coast. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued along coastlines already with an anticipated landfall by Saturday.

Further east, because Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues towards southern Windward Islands right now, no local threats or impacts are expected, but we’ll keep an eye on development potential.



Keep your umbrella close during each afternoon after lunch when splash and dash storms pop up!