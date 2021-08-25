Soccer Set For Road Contest Against No. 15 USF

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU soccer team (RV) is off to a 2-0-0 start for the first time since the 2017 season and will hit the road for its first away match of the 2021 regular season. The Tigers will take will take on No. 15 South Florida Thursday at 3 p.m. CT in Tampa at Corbett Stadium.

Series History

This will be meeting No. 2 between the two schools. LSU came away with a 2-1 victory on the road in Tampa in 2009.

Last Time Out

LSU scored its most goals in a single game since 2010 on Sunday with an 8-0 romping of Sam Houston State. Tinaya Alexander scored four goals, Alesia Garcia scored three, and Grace Haggerty scored her first career goal with a header in the 79th minute.

United Soccer Coaches Poll

LSU soccer is receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll that came out on Tuesday (August 24). The Tigers will take on their first ranked opponent of the season in facing South Florida, who checks in at No. 15 in the polls.

Ranked History

This will be LSU’s 98th match against a ranked opponent. LSU has an all-time record of 14-71-12 in ranked matches. LSU’s last win over a ranked team came at the 2020 SEC Tournament when they downed No. 14 Ole Miss 2-1 in overtime to advance to the quarterfinals. LSU has played four ranked matches under Sian Hudson and have been ultra competitive in all four. The win versus No. 14 Ole Miss, two close tough one-goal losses to No. 8 Texas A&M at the 2020 SEC Tournament, and a overtime loss to No. 15 Auburn in the fall of 2020.

Off To A Hot Start

LSU’s 10 goals through two games are the most in program history through two games since the Tigers scored 14 in the first two matches of 2003. Tinaya Alexander leads the way with four, Alesia Garcia has three, and then Grace Haggerty, Wasila Diwura-Soale, and Jordan Johnson all have one apiece. The goals by Haggerty, Diwura-Soale, and Johnson were the first of their LSU careers. LSU’s average of five goals per game ranks No. 7 in the country right now.

Florida Ties

Four LSU players on the 2021 roster hail from the state of Florida. Tiana Caffey (Port St. Lucie), Taylor Dobles (Pembroke Pines), Grace Haggerty (Orlando), and Maya Gordon (Fort Lauderdale).

Hat Tricks Aplenty

Thirteen hat tricks were registered in the opening weekend of NCAA women’s soccer, and LSU accounts for two of those. Alexander, who actually notched a haul, scored four goals against Sam Houston State, and Alesia Garcia chipped in with a hat trick of her own against Sam Houston State. Alexander and Garcia became the first duo in LSU history to score three or more goals for the Tigers in the same game. Alexander’s four goals are the most scored in a single game this season in the NCAA, and her four total goals are tied for second in the country early on.

Tigers On A Roll

The Tigers have been on a roll as they’ve won 10 of their past 13 games only dropping two contests in that span, which ranges back to the 2020 SEC Tournament. Each year features a new team, but without a doubt LSU’s strong finish in the spring season of 2021 has carried over and boosted confidence for a squad that knows they can compete at a high level now. The Tigers returned a large majority of their points from the 2020-21 season to this year’s squad, and they have added several key transfers that will play big minutes this fall.

Scouting USF

The Bulls come in with a record of 2-0-0 with a 2-1 win over Florida and a 1-0 win over North Florida. USF has two players that have been named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List and they are Sydney Martinez (GK) and Sydny Nasello (F).

