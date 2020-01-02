Watch Now
Snowplows used to remove tumbleweeds that blocked highway for hours

RICHLAND, WA (KCPQ) — An eastern Washington highway was closed for hours on New Year’s Eve after being covered by tumbleweeds.

According to the Washington State Patrol, SR 240 was closed late Tuesday until around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers told KVEW that at least ten cars were buried under the brush, but no injuries were reported.

Up to 20-30 feet of tumbleweeds buried the highway in places.

Troopers said windy conditions caused the tumbleweeds to pile up causing a much larger blockage than normally seen.

